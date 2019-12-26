Zack Snyder reveals THIS has stopped him from watching Justice League theatrical release

Justice League may have released two years ago. But fans cannot get over the half-baked DCEU movie they were presented. While fans have been campaigning for Justice League's Snyder Cut to release, Zack Snyder confessed he hasn't watched the theatrical release of the movie.

It has been two years since Justice League released and everyone who's watched has been furious with Warner Bros. The DCEU movie, which was originally helmed by Zack Snyder, saw The Avengers director Joss Whedon joining the team to complete the post-production of the movie. The end result wasn't something that everyone enjoyed. The theatrical release led to a massive backlash and paved the way to the demand for releasing the Snyder Cut of the movie. While fans continue to beg WB for the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder has now revealed that he hasn't seen the theatrical cut.

The director, who is extremely active on his Vero account, has been sharing interesting details and photos from the movie. During one of his interactions, the filmmaker confessed that he hasn't seen the final cut of Justice League. Explaining his reason behind giving the theatrical cut a miss, Snyder said that the people who have seen his and the final version of the movie advised him against watching it.

"People who I trust and who have seen the theatrical cut and the true cut have told me never to watch it," he said. The "true cut" in the statement refers to his version that did not get a seal of approval from Warner Bros. Will we ever get to see the "true cut"? We'll have to wait and see Warner Bros give in to fan pressure and releases a Snyder Cut of Justice League.

It is not only fans who have been demanding the Snyder version. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa have been standing by Zack Snyder to demand the Justice League Snyder cut. Read all about it here: Batman star Ben Affleck & Wonder Woman Gal Gadot DEMAND for 'release the Snyder cut' of Justice League

