Zack Snyder REVEALS plans of expanding Snyderverse; Says 'It has to do with Superman's child'

Zack Snyder opens up about his plans for Justice League 2 and 3, the future of Snyderverse and whether he would reprise his position or not.
he future of Snyderverse will revolve around Superman's child. Zack Snyder opens up about the future of Snyderverse.
Zack Snyder has been one Hollywood filmmaker who managed to make the most headlines early this year. The filmmaker finally got to release Snyder's Cut of Justice League on HBO Max. However, many hearts were broken when they heard that Warner Bros wasn't keen on working with him in the future. However, Snyder already has plans for expanding Snyderverse with Justice League 2 and 3.

There have been numerous speculations about the future of Snyderverse and whether Zack Snyder would reprise his position or not. According to Vero, the filmmaker went on record and said that the studio isn't interested in having him on-board. But he has begun ideating about Justice League 2 and 3 which would have a lot to do with Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane's (Amy Adam) son.

After confirming that Lois Lane is pregnant at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker plans on showing Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid.

According to It's Gone Viral, Snyder said, "Lois is definitely pregnant and you would have to then [tell] the story of Lois' child. It would be a big part of the story going forward. But I think the version with Lois, that she's pregnant with Clark's child, is a wrinkle that is slightly different from that version, but we had that figured out. Look, the story's figured out."

Zack Snyder also said that he hasn't heard from Warner Bros. ever since Snyder Cut of Justice League released. He has no idea what they think of it.

ALSO READ: Justice League Snyder Cut's Zack Snyder REVEALS if he'd be interested in directing a Wolverine film for Marvel

