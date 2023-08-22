Zack Snyder reveals titles for Red Moon; Release date, trailer and more details about upcoming movie

Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix film, Rebel Moon Part I, will premiere its teaser at Gamescom on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. But first, the two-part Rebel Moon films will be rebranded with more intriguing titles. Rebel Moon, described as a fantasy epic, is directed by Snyder; he also co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. The movie is based on a narrative by Snyder and Johnstad. Rebel Moon is produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder.

What are the names of Rebel Moon Parts 1 and 2?

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is the title of the first installment in Snyder's action sci-fi franchise for Netflix. Meanwhile, the second episode is scheduled to be titled Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver and will be released in 2024.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate civilians send Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, to find warriors from nearby planets to assist them in challenging the regent."

The cast of Rebel Moon includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as General, Staz Nair as Tarak, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, and newcomer E. Duffy as Milius, as well as Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins as the voice of an ancient robot knight named Jimmy.

When will the first and second installments of Rebel Moon be released on Netflix?

While Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023, there is no set release date for Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver as of August 2023.

However, the second installment will undoubtedly be released next year, most likely in April 2024. The ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood may cause a slight delay.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, a sci-fi fantasy film, will also have limited theatrical distribution. The list of theaters and cities has not yet been released.

