Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Director’s OG design for Ciarán Hinds’ villainous character Steppenwolf RELEASED

Zack Snyder’s Justice League just released the original design of Ciarán Hinds’ villainous character Steppenwolf.

A brand new still from HBO Max’s long-awaited Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been released, revealing Snyder’s original design for Ciarán Hinds’ villainous character Steppenwolf which features a lot of difference from the character’s design in Joss Whedon’s 2017 version. According to Comingsoon.net Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reportedly cost around USD 70 million in order to properly finish the editing and visual effects of the director’s original vision, as well as the additional photography. The original post-production crew is also expected to return along with the cast members to record additional dialogue for the cut.

It was revealed at DC FanDome that the movie will release on HBO Max in 2021 by being broken up into four one-hour parts that will also be released as one four-hour film. Fueled by the hero’s restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League, which features a screenplay from Chris Terrio from a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Released in November 2017, the film earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising the action and performances from Gadot and Miller while criticizing every other aspect of the film, namely the inconsistent tone that many fault Joss Whedon (The Avengers) for after taking over directorial duties from Snyder. With a large budget of USD 300 million and a break-even point of USD 750 million, the film is considered a box office bomb having grossed only USD 658 million.

ALSO READ: Justice League Snyder Cut heads into reshoots with Jared Leto returning as Joker & Amber Heard as Mera

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×