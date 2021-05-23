Zack Snyder spent 'millions' on reshoot after Tig Notaro replaced Chris D’Elia in Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder opened up about replacing Chris D'Elia's part in Army of the Dead and how expensive it was.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead was released on Netflix on May 21, 2021. Considering how seamless it looks, not many may have noticed that actress Tig Notaro has been digitally added in several scenes considering she replaced actor Chris D’Elia who originally shot for the film. After D'Elia found himself amid a sexual harassment scandal, Snyder replaced him with Notaro but only recently revealed how costly this decision was.

For the Netflix film, filmmaker Zack and his wife Debra Snyder are also the producers and in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the duo opened up about how expensive the reshoot with Tig Notaro was. The couple maintained that replacing Chris was a "fairly easy" choice for them given the accusations against him. Further talking about reshoots, "It was an expensive one, that’s for sure," said producer Deborah Snyder.

Zack agreed that Notaro's addition was heavy on the pocket but Netflix agreed to it and also revealed that it cost "a few millions." Appreciating the platform for supporting their decision, Snyder said, "I will say, Netflix did the right thing. They put their money where their mouth is", via Vanity Fair.

Army of the Dead stars a host of actors including Dave Bautista in lead. The film's supporting cast includes Bollywood actress along with Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada among others.

Recently, Dave Bautista also opened up about Notaro's digital addition to the film and how he has never met her but has scenes with her in the film and told Vulture, "It was weird, because, you know, I wasn’t there. And when I watch it, I feel like I was there. There’s a connection that’s missing there. But I don’t feel like the movie misses a beat."

