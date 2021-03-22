Zack Snyder would be open to DCEU return to helm Justice League 2? Snyder Cut director gives CRYPTIC response

In an interview, Zack Snyder addressed the possibility of returning to the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) with the recent success of Justice League Snyder Cut.

Last week and ever since, DC fans can't stop talking about Zack Snyder's Justice League, which released on March 18. While critics gave mixed reviews, it was unanimously agreed along with fans that Zack Snyder's ambitious four-hour long cut was a better version of Joss Whedon's 2017 debacle. With Snyder Cut creating the right buzz for DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and Warner Bros., we could still hope for Zack to return for another superhero flick, say, Justice League 2?!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked if he might one day helm another DC project, taking into consideration his prior departure from Justice League, Snyder gave a very cryptic reply. The 55-year-old filmmaker began, "I always go, what is more likely? That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it?" According to Zack, Justice League 2 would have been a more likely scenario than what's just happened with the Warner Bros. paying him "millions of dollars" to complete Snyder Cut.

Snyder concluded to EW hopefully, "So, I guess in the face of that I say, 'Who knows what the future holds?'" *SPOILERS ALERT* Given Bruce Wayne's Knightmare premonition epilogue in Justice League Snyder Cut featuring him, Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Mena (Amber Heard), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) and The Joker (Jared Leto) teaming up against a villainous Superman (Henry Cavill) along with the deaths of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams), fans would definitely sign a petition for Justice League 2 to see how their beloved DC superheroes came to the tragic predicament in the first place and what they will eventually do to save the day once again.

We're already imagining how amazing Justice League 2 would be under Zack Snyder's ambitious, elaborate direction!

Besides Snyder Cut, Zack has directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice under the DCEU.

