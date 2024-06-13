Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Confirms Digital Release Date: Streaming Details, Where To Watch & More

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is ready to get its digital release, with the director’s cut. Zack Snyder confirmed it. The Director’s cut will have two new titles as well. The movie got its theatrical release in 2023 but received not-so-welcoming reviews. Now, Snyder revealed details of his Director’s Cut on his socials. Here's what you need to know about it.

Release date and streaming details

Netflix confirmed that the two chapters will drop on August 2 on the platform. The new titles are –

Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and

Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was originally released on Netflix on Dec. 15, 2023, followed by Part Two on April 19, 2024.

What does Netflix say about the new version?

Netflix says that the new director's cut version will be “sexier, bloodier.” It added: "In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival."

Snyder co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten and directed both parts. He also serves as director of photography on Rebel Moon. “For me, it’s harder not to shoot Rebel Moon [as the DP]. At least this way, I don’t have any real downtime and I stay focused,” he says. “It keeps me in it and it’s really fun.”

Part One, which stars Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou, centers on a quiet community on the outskirts of a far-off moon that is in danger from a tyrannical ruling class. There, a stranger who lives among the locals ends up being their best hope for survival. The second part of the story is about Boutella's Kora and the warriors who have survived, preparing to fight the Realm together to protect Veldt, their new home.

