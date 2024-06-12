Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Director’s Cut To Hit Netflix Soon; Check Out Release Date

Zack Snyder is all set to be back on the screens with Rebel Moon’s director’s cut version. According to the reports, the film will be divided into two chapters instead of two parts, each with a different title. Before the film's announcement, Snyder said he would drop “entirely different cuts” of his movie on the OTT platform.

According to the streamer, the movies will get their “sexier, bloodier” versions with Snyder coming on board. The first chapter will be titled Rebel Moon—Chapter One: Chalice of Blood, and the second chapter will be called Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

A statement released by Netflix over the announcement of Rebel Moon

Ahead of the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, the streaming platform released a statement revealing the names of the chapters and what can be expected from the plot of the upcoming film.

Netflix stated, “Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of ‘Rebel Moon—Chapter One: Chalice of Blood’ and ‘Rebel Moon—Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.”

It further read, “In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

Originally, the names of the parts were supposed to be Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, which were scheduled to be released on December 15, 2023, and April 19, 2024, respectively.

In his conversation with Netflix’s Tudum, Snyder revealed that the updated version of the film will have around one hour of new footage.

REBEL MOON - THE DIRECTOR’S CUTS



Chapter One: Chalice of Blood

Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness



August 2, only on Netflix.

What did Zack Snyder say about the director’s cut version of Rebel Moon?

In his interview with Tudum, Snyder said, “The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version.” Moreover, the actor revealed that the movie is one of the most notoriously done in his career.

“You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past, and nobody wanted it,” said the Justice League director.

On his X account, Synder revealed that both parts of Rebel Moon will be released on August 2.

