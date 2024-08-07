Zack Synder Finally Breaks Silence over Superman Henry Cavill's Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

Justice League and Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder has finally reacted to the stunning cameo by Henry Cavill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cavill portrayed Superman in Snyder's 2013 movie Man of Steel. He recently stunned everyone when he turned up playing a Wolverine variant in the most current Phase 5 hit, Deadpool & Wolverine. The two stars had already piqued interest, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine. But there are plenty of Easter eggs to keep track of, from references to cameos from big-name actors.

Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter, responding to the question of Henry Cavill featuring in Deadpool & Wolverine. He replied, "I haven't seen it yet. I did hear about it, though. Sounds fun." This response suggests that he is interested in the development, even if he hasn't seen the film. The interviewer brought up that Wade Wilson took a quip at Marvel Studios treating Cavill better than "the studio down the street," to which Snyder responded with a smile but no word.

The conversation then turned to Cavill's sidelined role as Superman in the DC Universe. For Snyder, Cavill is just an amazing Superman. "Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry." This proves he believes in what Cavill can do, and how he missed his opportunities with the DC franchise.

While this might please fans who love the idea of Cavill revisiting Wolverine, it isn't really likely at this point, seeing Hugh Jackman will most probably resume his role as Logan in The Multiverse Saga. As Marvel reboots X-Men, a new Wolverine will be introduced sometime down the line. In such a case, Cavill could make his way into the MCU as Wolverine if he ever wants to return to the superhero genre.

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios has said that any recasting of Wolverine for the MCU will be an entirely new take on him. That could mean that some fresh casting decisions in the future may just create the opportunity for Laura Kinney to become the new Wolverine, much as has happened in the comic books. It becomes highly plausible if Marvel will let Dafne Keen, who appeared as Laura Kinney in Logan, make the transition.

While there may be all the passion around Cavill as Wolverine, the actor has a few big projects in his pipeline. Cavill is all set to play the lead in Highlander, rebooting which is bound to start production in early 2025. One of the other major projects he will be part of shall be probably the most extensive undertaking of his career: a live-action Warhammer 40,000 adaptation for Amazon Studios. He will star in the series based on the popular game and also act as an executive producer for the potential film and TV franchise.

These projects show that Cavill remains quite relevant in the entertainment circuit, even if his stint as Superman has been put on hold.

