Zack Synder’s Justice League: Here’s how Netizens reacted to the long awaited superhero film

After the Snyder Cut’s much-awaited release, fans of Zack Synder took to Twitter to pour their love. Check out what they had to say.
25605 reads Mumbai
Zack Synder’s Justice League: Here’s how Netizens reacted to the long awaited superhero film
The Snyder Cut is finally out on HBO Max today, and the response of Zack Synder’s fans is exactly what we had expected. The director had to opt-out of the 2017 release of Justice League after the demise of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn, who lost her battle by committing suicide. Joss Whedon took over the project but unfortunately, his adaption of the superhero adventure didn’t sit well with the fans. After the much-awaited release of Zack Synder’s Justice League, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to their social media to pour in their thoughts. 

A month prior to the film’s release, Synder told the Vanity Fair, “I’m not getting paid. I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong.”  

On fans high demand, the film is redesigned to bring Synder’s vision to life by making modifications in Whedon’s work. It’s safe to say, by reshooting some scenes and using old footage from the previous movie, Synder and his team have pleased its audience. The 4-hour long action-packed film pulled in positive responses from Twitter users, who also widely criticized the 2017 version of the movie.  

One user commented, “Already watched, but NEED a second, third, fourth viewing until I'm full, haha”. Meanwhile, another person criticized the first version of the film saying, “WB should be embarrassed with the garbage they gave us in 2017, absolute disgrace.”

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Zack Synder’s Justice League:

