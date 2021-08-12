Zak Williams pens heartfelt tribute on Robin Williams death anniversary; Read tweet

Seven years ago, on August 11, 2014, the world lost one of its most beloved performers and comedians when Robin Williams died at the age of 63. But Zak Williams, who lost his father that day, suffered a much bigger and more personal tragedy. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old paid tribute to the guy who meant so much to so many people.

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on,” he tweeted along with a photo of his father. “The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.” This statement comes just weeks after the younger Williams posted another social media post in memory of his father, on what would have been the Oscar winner's 70th birthday. “I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us,” he wrote to his Instagram account on July 21. “Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!”

Check out his tweet here:

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

The “Good Will Hunting” actor committed suicide after years-long battle with depression and anxiety. His son, a mental health advocate, spoke out about how that tragedy impacted his own mental health in May. "I found myself extremely emotionally disregulated and feeling vulnerable and exposed when I wasn't ready to be vulnerable," he said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for Apple TV’s “The Me You Can’t See.” "And that created a major challenge for me," as per TODAY.

Zak Williams was Robin Williams' only kid from his first marriage to Valerie Verlardi. From his second marriage to Marsha Garces, the late actor fathered another son, Cody Williams, 29, and a daughter, Zelda Williams, 32.

