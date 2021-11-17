From Zayn & Gigi to Brad & Angelina, THESE celebrity breakups hit us harder than expected

While linkups, hookups and breakups are an everyday thing in Hollywood, some breakups hit home harder than expected. While it's the breakups that we didn't see coming like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, or ones that we were rooting for against all odds like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth or Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, they all surprised us and tugged on our heartstrings when these celebs called it quits. Today, we’re taking a minute to reflect on the celeb splits that hit us harder than expected.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: The pop culture icons initially started dating back in 2015, before amicably splitting in November 2016. They then rekindled their romance in April 2018 and continued their relationship before calling it quits again in August 2019.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid: Zayn and Gigi or as fans call them--ZiGi, sparked romance rumours in late 2015 after meeting at a VS party. They released a joint breakup statement in March 2018 before again getting back together in 2020. After welcoming their daughter in 2020, the couple recently went their separate ways after an alleged altercation between Gigi’s mom Yolanda and Zayn.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: After meeting in the summer of 2014 while filming spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the couple dated, got married, and had 6 kids! They, unfortunately, parted ways in September 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship and two years of marriage and have been embroiled in a messy legal custody battle over their kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: After meeting in 2002, the couple were friends for a long time before finally tying the knot in 2014. The couple share four children from their 7-year marriage. Kardashian filed for divorce on 19 February 2021 and began the process of ending their almost seven-year marriage.

