Zayn Malik adds dapper selfie to 2022 collection; Gigi Hadid cutely gets her face squished by baby Khai's feet

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently took to their respective Instagram pages and updated their millions (and millions!) of followers and fans with interesting posts! On one hand, we have the Pillowtalk singer who added another handsome snap to his 2022 Selfie Collection, giving us major 'Man Crush Everyday' vibes. Looking handsome as ever, Zayn sported a jersey with his neck and chest tattoo on display while his black locks were pulled back just right.

Moreover, Zayn Malik's piercing honey brown eyes directly spoke into ZStans soul! The former One Direction member's IG post has already crossed 2 million likes, in three hours, which comes as no surprise. On the other hand, we have Gigi Hadid, who took to IG to share a photo dump (also crossing 2 million likes!), which she says the timeline is "some recents, some not-so-recents, but better late than never." Amongst the dazzling photos, the one cute click which had everyone squealing with joy and gave us major mom-daughter goals features Gigi and Zayn's daughter, Khai, 1. In the photo, Khai's legs are cutely squishing her mommy's gorgeous face, with Hadid's blonde locks tied in a messy bun and her million-dollar smile in tow. The 27-year-old supermodel continues to shield baby Khai's face from the public eye as evidenced by this endearing photo.

Check out Zayn Malik's selfie and Gigi Hadid and baby Khai's adorable snap below:

We're loving the ZiGi family updates!

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid wished Zayn Malik on Father's Day by sharing a candid, heartwarming snap of Zayn and baby Khai, the cute dad-daughter duo, on her Instagram Stories, last month. Gigi sweetly captioned the family moment: "& to Khai's baba !!!!" The subtle gesture proved that ZiGi is not letting their tumultuous breakup impact their amicable co-parenting duties towards baby Khai.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Zayn Malik leaves Directioners squealing with utter joy as singer belts out One Direction song You & I