Zayn Malik adorably rests his head on Gigi Hadid's baby bump in these UNSEEN pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram and shared never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy days. One of the photos sees Zayn Malik resting his head on her baby bump.

Over two months after Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, the supermodel took to Instagram and shared a few never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy days. Through the period, Gigi opted to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight. Although she gave us a look at her growing baby bump via an Instagram Live in the summer, she shared minimal photos from the phase. However, Gigi has now shared three new photos from the late summer and it features Zayn Malik.

In the photo featuring the former One Direction singer, the Pillow Talk crooner rested his head on the baby bump. The singer had his eyes locked with Gigi while the duo smiled at each other. Gigi donned a white ensemble while Zayn sported a messy hairdo. In the other two photos from the post, Gigi posed solo, putting her growing baby bump on full display. The model shared the photos with the caption revealing that they were clicked in August as ZiGi counted down the days to their daughter's arrival. "August, waiting for our girl," she wrote.

Check out the photos below:

A few weeks since the photos were taken, Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in New York City. Baby ZiGi was born on September 23, 2020. The couple hasn't disclosed their daughter's name yet. But they have shared glimpses of the little one on numerous occasions. This includes the family's first Halloween together. More recently, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Gigi kissing her daughter. Check out the photo in the link below.

