Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid get some One Direction love from Louis Tomlinson for the arrival of baby ZiGi

Directioners had a field day as Louis Tomlinson sent some love on Instagram to his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid for their baby girl's arrival.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will remember 2020 as a precious year because they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last weekend. Taking to their Instagram pages, the proud parents shared black and white snaps of them holding on to their munchkin's tiny hand. Many celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Nina Dobrev shared their excitement by either liking or commenting on ZiGi's IG posts.

Joining the list is a surprising name: Louis Tomlinson. The One Direction member, who was once extremely close to Malik showed some love to the couple and their daughter by liking the 27-year-old singer's IG post. This simple but sweet gesture by Tomlison led to Directioners having a breakdown as they didn't think this would happen. It's mostly the fact that Zayn's strained equations with 1D ruined his really close bond with Louis as the two even had a public Twitter spat after the Pillowtalk singer left the band in March 2015. So to see the Walls singer 'liking' Malik's big 'dad' moment shows how far the two have come since their troubled past.

Check out Louis Tomlinson's 'like' on Zayn Malik's IG post below:

Our Zouis hearts are exploding! Congratulations to ZiGi!

Malik is now the third 1D dad after Louis welcomed his son Freddie Reign with Briana Jungwirth in January 2016 while Liam Payne welcomed his son Bear Payne with Cheryl in March 2017. Only Niall Horan and Harry Styles remain!

Meanwhile, as his heartwarming IG caption which is dedicated to his baby girl, proud dad Zayn gushed, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

