Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid turn to latter's mom to have parenthood queries solved before welcoming 1st child?

Next month, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will be welcoming their first child which is reportedly a baby girl. Read below to know the last-minute baby prep done by the soon-to-be parents which included taking advice from the 25-year-old supermodel's mom Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are amongst the several young celebrity couples who will be becoming parents in 2020. That's right! A few months back, the big news broke that ZiGi, who reconciled at the start of the year, were soon on the path of welcoming their first child and it's reportedly going to be a baby girl. Before the couple could confirm the news, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid had revealed in an interview that her daughter's due date was September.

With Hadid's due date close by, the couple is currently residing at their recently renovated Manhattan penthouse with the supermodel planning to give birth in New York itself. According to E! News, Zayn and Gigi have selected the furnishings for baby ZiGi's nursery, read through their collection of parenting books and "peppered Yolanda with any and every question that has come to mind." A source revealed to E!, "Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are going to be amazing parents and we can't wait for baby ZiGi's arrival!

Meanwhile, Gigi has been quite frequent on social media recently. As Dua Lipa, who is Gigi's brother Anwar Hadidi's girlfriend, celebrated her 25th birthday on August 22, the 25-year-old supermodel wished her on Instagram Stories writing, "Happy Bday Dexter's mom @dualipa. You're a special one and deserves the best. Love you sister," while referencing to Dua and Anwar's recently adopted puppy. Moreover, Hadid has also been updating ZiGi stans with her pregnancy journey including her cravings and change in hair colour from blonde to brunette.

