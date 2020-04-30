Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's first child to be reportedly a baby girl; Couple yet to make official announcement

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and his ladylove Gigi Hadid are all set to welcome their first child who is reportedly going to be a baby girl. Read on for further details.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been hogging the limelight yet again as reports about the latter’s pregnancy spread like wildfire on social media. The power couple who reconciled after a long hiatus in December is currently staying together at a farm house in Pennsylvania. The supermodel also celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and sister Bella Hadid a few days back. And now, as per certain reports, Zayn and Gigi’s first child is going to be a baby girl!

This has been revealed by sources close to their family members who have also stated that the couple has been recently made aware of the same. A few fans had already begun speculating that Gigi and Zayn had, in fact, revealed the baby’s gender in her birthday pictures and videos which were published a few days earlier. The supermodel was seen flying balloons with red and blue ribbons tied to them that roughly indicate that it was a gender reveal party.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been dating each other for quite some time. The power couple has seen their versions of ups and downs in the course of their relationship. They have also broken up multiple times only to reconcile once again. For the unversed, Gigi Hadid is currently 20 weeks pregnant. As for the couple, they last parted ways in 2018. However, the two of them reconciled last year in December.

Credits :TMZ

