Zayn Malik believes One Direction member Niall Horan makes better music than him: I'm a Niall fan
Directioners, get ready to weep tears of joy! In a recent interview, former One Direction member Zayn Malik was all praises for Niall Horan's music. To give you some context, the 28-year-old singer has been on an interview spree for his recent collaboration with Ingrid Michaelson titled To Begin Again. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Debatable, while discussing "friendly competition", the host asked Zayn who would be No. 2 in the back of his mind when it came to the 1D members' music, including Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall.
With a laugh, Zayn retorted who the host felt was No. 1 and he was enthusiastically bellowed his own name. Zayn laughed it off initially stating how it's not fair for him to rank the members as he was a part of One Direction. Malik further added that he doesn't entertain these things as that's not what it is for him. "I don't think there's a comparison," the Better singer stated. However, Zayn later changed his mind and confessed, "I’ll tell you what. Niall‘s my favourite. How about that? There you go. Niall makes the best music. There you go."
When the host further asked if Niall's music is better than his, Malik concluded, "Yeah, we'll say that. He makes better music than me. Yeah, I’m a Niall fan."
Interestingly, Niall happens to be the only member who Zayn has had a public interaction with post quitting the band in 2015. It was at the AMAs 2016 when Horan was walking past Malik's seat and shook hands with him. Malik had even shared during 1D's 2013 documentary concert film One Direction: This Is Us that Horan was like his baby brother.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Personally, I think it isn’t fair for the interviewer to ask that but I don’t like Z comparing. Saying Ni‘s better than him. They are both equal and amazing in different ways. <3
Anonymous 19 hours ago
idk the interviewer seemed to push zayn to give an answer.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Oi! That's a bit unfair!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I agree. Unlike Harry who is just full of drama.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wait a second... Harry is NOT full of drama! He is amazing!
Anonymous 2 days ago
wtf how’s he full of drama????
Anonymous 2 days ago
How is harry full of drama