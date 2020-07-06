Zayn Malik is the best brother ever as he shells out BIG BUCKS to buy a house for Safaa, 17, & her family

Zayn Malik made sure that his baby sister Safaa Malik, 17, who recently got married and was blessed with a baby girl named Zaneyah Mailk Tiser, was living comfortably in her own house, which the Pillowtalk singer purchased for a whopping amount. Read below for more details.

It was in September 2019, when Zayn Malik's youngest sister Safaa Malik, 17, surprisingly tied the knot with her college sweetheart Martin Tiser, 18. In January 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl who they named Zaneyah Mailk Tiser. While Zayn wasn't able to attend Safaa's wedding, he reportedly visited his family in Jan to meet his niece for the very first time. Now, Malik is proving to be the best brother ever with his thoughtful gesture towards his baby sister.

According to a report by The Sun, Zayn has purchased a detached house in Bradford, West Yorkshire, worth £254,000 for Safaa and her family to reside in. Moreover, the house is said to be just a few doors away from where the 27-year-old singer's mother Trisha Malik lives. Even the four-bedroom property where Trisha resides currently was bought by the Pillowtalk singer when he was still a part of One Direction. A source revealed to The Sun, "They are delighted by Zayn’s kindness. He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mum."

"So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution. They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it," the source added.

This is indeed an amazing gift given by Zayn Malik to his baby sister and her family!

Meanwhile, Zayn is gearing up to be a father for the first time ever as his girlfriend Gigi Hadid announced her pregnancy a few months ago and is due in September.

Share your comment ×