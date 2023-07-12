Zayn Malik breaks his silence over allegations of pushing Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda for first time

Zayn Malik , the former member of One Direction appeared for an interview for the first time in 6 years on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he discussed many aspects of his life, including the allegation made against him by Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid. He spoke about it and stressed upon how he wants to solve family matters at home.

Zayn Malik talks about Yolanda Hadid allegations against him

Back in 2021, court documents that were obtained by TMZ revealed that an altercation allegedly occurred between Yolanda and Malik at the Pennsylvania home shared by Malik and Gigi while she was in Paris.

Malik denied any physical contact with Yolanda, but the court documents read, that he "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

According to TMZ, the charges made by Gigi against her former partner stemmed from the alleged remarks he made to her during the incident while she was on the phone.

When the host of Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper, posed questions regarding the incident, Malik replied, "For me like… I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t, because, for me the most valuable thing that I have in life is time."

The former one-direction member said, that it takes time to explain himself and justify his stand in a toxic environment. On the same matter, Zayn added, "So I just kind of kept to myself, I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about… I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything."

He continued, "I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her, any sort of narrative online where my daughter was gonna look back and read that." Malik believed that if anything happens in the family then he'd rather "keep it in the family" instead of getting a "whole audience of people."

Zyan Malik and Gigi Hadid have 50-50 custody of daughter Khai

The singer revealed that he and Gigi have 50-50 custody over their daughter Khai. For the first time, Malik opened up about his daughter. He said he's "hands-on with my child every chance I can be, if I could get 60 percent [custody], I would have it, yeah.”

In fact, the only reason he even came to the podcast was because of Khai, the singer shared. He said, "The main thing in my mind is like trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview."

Zayn continued, "You know, like I used to get a lot of anxiety around like having a conversation like this just in this kind of environment. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘Yo, my dad's doing this, you know, he's the man. He’s cool.”

Zyan Malik met Gigi Hadid in 2015 at Victoria's Secret party. They were in a very public on-and-off relationship for almost 6 years. They welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020, and co-parent her since their breakup in 2021.

