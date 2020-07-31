  • facebook
Zayn Malik breaks his social media silence to share a handsome close up selfie of himself

Zayn Malik, who is gearing up to become a first-time dad in September, surprised fans with a handsome selfie of himself on Instagram. In 30 minutes, the Pillowtalk singer's latest IG post has already crossed one million likes and counting.
Zayn Malik has mostly been on the down-low in 2020. In January and February, the singer was actively promoting his last single Flames, which was in collaboration with R3hab and Jungleboi but after that, his IG posts were spaced out between months. Recently, Zayn did offer his support to the Black Lives Matter movement with several posts while refraining from posting anything on One Direction's 10th anniversary, i.e. July 23, 2020. While ZStans are used to Malik being MIA every now and then, they've been eagerly waiting for any update at all.

Well, ask nicely and he shall deliver! Taking to Instagram just a while back, the 27-year-old singer shared a close-up selfie of himself which flaunted his handsome face. Adorning some kajal in his lower eyelids and a gold hoop nose ring, you just can't take your eyes off of the Pillowtalk crooner. We're also loving Zayn's natural black hair and trimmed beard look which ZStans will definitely agree upon. Moreover, in 30 minutes, Malik's latest IG post has already crossed one million likes and counting.

Handsome would be an understatement for Mr. Malik!

Meanwhile, Zayn and Gigi Hadid are gearing up to embrace parenthood as the 25-year-old model is pregnant with ZiGi's first baby and due in September. According to recent reports, the couple is having a baby girl. Currently, ZiGi have returned to New York after quarantining in Gigi's Pennsylvania farm with her mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid.

