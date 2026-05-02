Zayn Malik Cancels US Tour Amid Mysterious Illness and Hospitalization

Zayn Malik is not touring at this point in time, it seems. The singer announced that owing to his health, he has had to re-examine his schedule and plan his tour again. As such, The Konnakol Tour, which was all set to kick off in the United States, from a show in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 19, 2026, and end on Friday, November 20, in Miami, Florida, has now been canceled completely. However, the earlier dates for the United Kingdom and Mexico legs of the tour are still on sale.

Zayn Malik reschedules solo tour amid illness

Earlier last month, following the release of his fifth studio album, Kannakol, Zayn Malik suddenly canceled his promotional appearances and shared an update on his social media account from a hospital bed. He was seen thanking many medical professionals and a cardiologist while being attached to machines and tubes, but did not identify his illness. Since then, fans have been donating in his name, but his family has asked to direct the amount to charities instead.

Following his US tour cancellation, Zayn Malik dropped another update on his Instagram account reassuring his fans of his health status and opened up that he may have to re-plan his entire tour. Here’s what he wrote, “To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

The 33-year-old added his wish to conduct as many shows as possible, “I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

Meanwhile, ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid has since been spending some quality time with her and Zayn’s daughter Khai.

ALSO READ: Did Zayn Malik Take Sly Dig at Former 1D Bandmate Harry Styles’ Tour Ticket Prices? Here’s What We Know