Zayn Malik causes frenzy after sharing a cryptic photo of a performance venue; Fans chant 'Zayn is coming'

Zayn Malik shared a picture of the St George Theatre, in New York City, and caused a social media frenzy. Fans speculate the singer is preparing for a live show.
Zayn Malik causes frenzy after sharing a cryptic photo of a performance venue; Fans chant 'Zayn is coming'
Zayn Malik is preparing for something big and he is making sure to tease it enough before dropping it! The former One Direction singer recently took to Instagram and revealed he was working on some new music. Now, the Pillow Talk crooner took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic picture of a grand hall. Upon further digging, we realised it is the renowned St. George Theatre situated in New York City. While no individual was seen in the shot, the stage did look prepared for a show. 

Zayn shared the photo sans a caption or location details but it was enough to drive fans crazy. Soon, Zayn Malik began trending on Twitter with fans chanting "Zayn is coming" as they express their excitement over the singer's numerous teases. Fans are also speculating that Zayn might be working on a live show, owing to the location, and are preparing themselves for an epic show. 

"ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION !! I would kill myself if its a live show (crying emoji)," a tweet read. "ZAYN MALIK LIVESTREAM CONCERT??? we could be getting ZAYN on STAGE?? PERFORMING?? for US?? ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION," added another fan. "ZAYN MALIK IS AT St. George Theater in NY WE MIGHT GET A F**KING LIVE PERFORMANCE," speculated another Twitter user. 

Do you think Zayn is working on a live show or is he planning on dropping a new MV? Let us know your speculation in the comments below. 

This year has been memorable for Zayn's fans. While they celebrated the arrival of the singer's daughter, with Gigi Hadid, they were also treated to new music. Zayn had released Better, just a few days around his daughter's arrival, and left fans begging for more. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik adorably rests his head on Gigi Hadid's baby bump in these UNSEEN pregnancy photos

