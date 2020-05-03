Zayn Malik 'couldn't be more thrilled' about having a baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are looking forward to welcoming their first child and the dad-to-be is thrilled about the same.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together as they're as thrilled as much as we are! This seems to be the only good news amidst the lockdown and the parents-to-be can't wait to welcome their baby. On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a few days ago, Gigi Hadid revealed the news of her pregnancy and surprised her fans. "Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she said.

The fans have already heard Gigi's side and a source close to the couple has recently told Us Weekly about Zayn Malik's feelings on becoming a dad for the first time. Zayn "couldn't be more thrilled" about having a baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, the source revealed. "Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she's always been such a big part of his life, even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, they were still very much there," the source added.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had split in 2019 and got back together only towards the end of last year. Zayn and Gigi had parted ways back in 2018 too but the couple had got back together. The lovebirds have had their share of ups and downs in their relationship but the two always find their way back to each other. The news of Gigi's pregnancy is indeed a sign that the couple is going strong now and are looking forward to a new addition in the family.

