Zayn Malik drops the Flames music video but it could disappoint former One Direction star's fans

Zayn Malik releases the music video of his song Flames. The audio was released a few months. The former One Direction singer has collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi.
5068 reads Mumbai Updated: January 30, 2020 07:21 pm
Zayn Malik drops the Flames music video but it could disappoint former One Direction star's fansZayn Malik drops the Flames music video but it could disappoint former One Direction star's fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Months after Zayn Malik dropped the song Flames, the singer has finally unveiled the music video today. The former One Direction singer has been laying low on the music front lately. While he has been collaborating on new music, he hasn't dropped a solo single in a while. Flames too is not a solo. Zayn has collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi for the song. We've heard the audio version a couple of times, the music video has some intriguing elements. 

The video sees a man in a black hoodie seated in a room filled with people dressed in white. The video attempts to show people following a bored to death routine and the hoodied man's attempt to be free. With every passing moment, the smoke around him thickens before the protagonist bursts into flames. 

While the video will leave fans talking, it will also leave fans disappointed. Why? Well, it is because Zayn is nowhere to be seen. Although it is obvious that the hoodied man is Zayn, the singer doesn't disclose his identity in the video. Watch the video below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :YouTube

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement