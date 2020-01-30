Zayn Malik drops the Flames music video but it could disappoint former One Direction star's fans

Zayn Malik releases the music video of his song Flames. The audio was released a few months. The former One Direction singer has collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi.

Months after Zayn Malik dropped the song Flames, the singer has finally unveiled the music video today. The former One Direction singer has been laying low on the music front lately. While he has been collaborating on new music, he hasn't dropped a solo single in a while. Flames too is not a solo. Zayn has collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi for the song. We've heard the audio version a couple of times, the music video has some intriguing elements.

The video sees a man in a black hoodie seated in a room filled with people dressed in white. The video attempts to show people following a bored to death routine and the hoodied man's attempt to be free. With every passing moment, the smoke around him thickens before the protagonist bursts into flames.

While the video will leave fans talking, it will also leave fans disappointed. Why? Well, it is because Zayn is nowhere to be seen. Although it is obvious that the hoodied man is Zayn, the singer doesn't disclose his identity in the video. Watch the video below:

