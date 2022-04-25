Zayn Malik drops a NEW photo in a rare post a day after ex Gigi Hadid's birthday

Zayn Malik has been keeping a low profile since his split from Gigi Hadid. The couple parted ways following the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid's accusations of the singer harassing her. Although the duo continue to co-parent their baby daughter Khai. As Gigi turned 27 on April 23, a day after the same, Zayn shared a rare post on Instagram.

The singer who has been away from the limelight dropped a new photo of himself where he was seen sporting a jacket along with denim shorts. The actor also showed off his bearded look in the new snap. The recent click showed Zayn gazing into a distance while he posed sideways, while still flaunting his amazing tattoos. Previously, Malik had posted a snap of himself earlier this month which showed him posing shirtless while facing his back to the camera.

Check out Zayn Malik's post here:

The former One Direction member did not write anything in the caption for his new post. Many fans assumed Zayn's new post had some cryptic message given that the singer posted a day after his ex Gigi's birthday. The former couple had dated on and off between 2015 to 2021. Amid the pandemic, they welcomed thier first child together, daughter Khai.

In 2021, Zayn and Gigi called it quits after Malik was accused of striking Yolanda Hadid. The singer pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in relation to a September dispute reported by Gigi's mother. As per reports, Malik received 360 days of probation, 90 days for each count and was been ordered to take an anger management class and complete a domestic violence program.

