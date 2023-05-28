Zayn Malik expresses his gratitude with a note; Thanks fans and says, ‘I owe my life to you’

Zayn Malik has returned to Twitter. He shared his second tweet of 2023 on Saturday after a break. With his rare tweet, the Pillowtalk singer expressed his gratitude towards his fans via a message. It is still not clear what had inspired the One Direction alum’s decision to thank his fans but people were thrilled to hear this special message from him.

Malik’s only other tweet in 2023 was earlier this month which was about an MMA fight with Devin Haney in a face off against Vasiliy Lomachenko. Here is what Zayn Malik tweeted on Saturday and how fans reacted.

ALSO READ: Is Zayn Malik serious about Selena Gomez? Insider reveals 'he's definitely into her'

Zayn Malik returns to Twitter

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Zayn Malik wrote, “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me.” The Pillowtalk singer added a red heart at the end of the tweet.

Fans reaction

Though what inspired Malik to pen down this heartfelt note remains unclear but fans were immensely happy and excited to hear from the singer. Many fans reacted to the tweet by One Direction alum after which ‘we love you Zayn’ started trending on Twitter.

One fan tweeted, “Respect to you Zayn, you've navigated challenging times with honesty and grace! Wishing you joy” while the other one wrote, “Thanks for this message, it means the world to all of us. We really wish you well and will be waiting for you always, on your own terms. Thanks for everything.” Another one said, “Thank you for being you. Even though you're barely active here we'll always be there for you. Love you all of my life.”

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik gets cornrows amidst Selena Gomez dating rumours; fans have mixed reaction

About Zayn Malik

Though Zayn Malik seems to be a very private person, he still managed to make headlines a few times this year. Earlier, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating made headlines when Entertainment Tonight reported that the duo was seen grabbing dinner and packing on PDA. The possibility about One Direction reuniting has also been making headlines with fans questioning what will happen next.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Selena Gomez get into a heated argument with security guard while attending Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour?