Zayn Malik fans successfully convince Spotify to pull down Islamophobic song Zayn Did 9/11

Zayn Malik fans used the hashtag #RemoveItForZayn and requested Spotify to remove an Islamophobic song titled Zayn Did 9/11. While the song is no longer available on the platforms, fans are urging other platforms to pull it down as well.
Time and again, the world has seen what a powerful fandom can do. Over the weekend, we saw it happen again. Fans of former One Direction singer Zayn Malik took to social media platforms to urge Spotify to remove an Islamophobic song. The song titled Zayn Did 9/11 caught the attention of the fandom and soon enough, fans reached out to the platform to pull it down. The song was uploaded by parody artist Uma Kompton a few years ago.

The song revisits the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, which killed almost 3000 people in New York City and the Pentagon. When fans realised that the song was available for listening, they used the hashtag #RemoveItForZayn to campaign for the removal of the song. Enraged fans reached out to the platform, pointing out at the islamophobic lyrics and demanded the song to be pulled down immediately. 

"Zayn does not deserve that shit for sure. Are y'all stupid? He's an unproblematic singer who helps people and takes care of his family all while being behind the cameras," a fan tweeted. "This is disgusting. Zayn is the most kindest and respectful man out there @Spotify #zaynmalik #removeitforzayn #removeit #WeloveZayn," another tweet read. Metro UK reported the song was pulled down from the streaming platform. However, the song is still available on YouTube and Apple Music. Fans continue to campaign to remove the song from all platforms. 

Check out a few tweets: 

Zayn has been laying for months now. The international singer is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The model recently flaunted his baby bump on Instagram. Check it out in the link below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

