Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid are back together; ZiGi spotted ringing in former One Direction singer's 27th birthday

A year after they parted ways, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together. The ZiGi reunion was captured by the paparazzi on the eve of the former One Direction singer's 27th birthday.

It's the new year but its the same old love, at least for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Gigi and Zayn are evidently still not over each other. The international supermodel and the former One Direction singer have been dating on and off for a few years now. Until last year, the love birds were separated. However, it seems like the duo keeps coming back to each other. After sparking dating rumours a few weeks ago, ZiGi were spotted arm-in-arm in New York to announce they are back together on the eve of Zayn's birthday.

The singer turns 27 today, January 12, and he is ringing it with Gigi. Photos shared by the paparazzi see the 1D singer sporting a printed jacket with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers as his lady love walks beside him. Meanwhile, Gigi has her arms entangled in his as she stuns in a formal jacket and matching pants over a white turtle-neck tee. Gigi couldn't stop smiling as she walked with the Pillow Talk singer.

The newly reunited couple was joined by Gigi‘s sister Bella Hadid and brother Anwar‘s girlfriend Dua Lipa. Fans believe that Zayn and Gigi reunited over the holidays. Noticing their recent Instagram activities, fans believe ZiGi got back together last month. For the unversed, Gigi took to her Instagram to reveal she tried one of Zayn's mother's recipes and it turned out to be delicious. She shared a glimpse of the dish and tagged Zayn's mother.

Read all about it here: Gigi Hadid sparks reunion rumours with ex BF Zayn Malik in latest Instagram post; sends fans into a tizzy

Gigi and Zayn's reunion comes months after Gigi was rumoured to be dating The Bachelor star Tyler Cameron. However, news broke out the duo has parted ways. Are you thrilled that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Pillow Talk with Gigi Hadid to Let Me, 5 songs of ex One Direction singer to listen

Read More