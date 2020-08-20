Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid back in NYC ahead of model's due date; Here's how couple prep to welcome baby ZiGi

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are preparing to welcome their little one in September. Sources reveal how ZiGi is preparing to welcome their baby.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are preparing to embrace parenthood soon. The singer and model announced that a baby is coming their way after the news about Gigi's pregnancy was leaked. The supermodel, who reunited with the former One Direction crooner at the beginning of 2020, has been laying low about her pregnancy. However, the paparazzi did spot Gigi out and about in New York City. Although her baby bump did not make an appearance, Zayn's lady love was seen seated in an SUV with a huge smile on her face.

Gigi's recent outing comes just days before her September due date. Sources have informed E! News that Gigi has returned to the big apple with the Pillow Talk crooner, her mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid in tow. The insider gave an insight into their preparation to welcome the baby.

ZiGi reportedly are thrilled to embrace parenthood together and are "loving this experience together." The soon-to-be-parents have been reading parenting books, are having fun "planning the nursery and picking out items together." Zayn and Gigi are also said to be closer as a couple more than ever. Gigi's recent spotting comes a day after the model debuted her new milk chocolate brunette hair colour on Instagram. In a rare pregnancy selfie, Gigi was seen seated in her car while her hair tied up into a pony. Fans were excited to see the model experiment with her hairstyle. Check it out here: PHOTO: Pregnant Gigi Hadid shows off brunette hairdo weeks before welcoming her 1st child with Zayn Malik

Gigi first spoke about her pregnancy back in April. After multiple outlets confirmed that the lovebirds are expecting their first baby together, Gigi appeared on The Tonight Show where she opened up about her pregnancy with Jimmy Fallon. Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she said at the time. Gigi added that the pregnancy is a "nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day."

Last month, Gigi hosted an Instagram Live where she flaunted her baby bump and explained the reason behind keeping her pregnancy away from social media. "I'm just like, taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it," she said, explaining that there were far more important matters which needed focus than her pregnancy. "I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said.

The baby bump pic.twitter.com/NqDsVQRIv1 — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) July 15, 2020

"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," Gigi added.

While fans haven't been able to witness her journey through pregnancy, Gigi assured fans that she will let them in on her journey at the right time. She added that she was taking many pictures and sharing with her family and friends. "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously make sure you don't miss it," she said.

Apart from her pregnancy, Gigi was seen participating in the Black Lives Matter movement digitally. After she shared her reaction to the killing of George Floyd, she has been helping spread awareness about the movement. She has also been urging fans to cast their vote this year.

Are you excited about Zayn and Gigi's baby? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

