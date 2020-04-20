Before Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid dated Cody Simpson for two years; Miley Cyrus' beau spills the beans

Long before Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made our hearts melt, Gigi dated Cody Simpson. The Aussie singer reflected upon his relationship with the model and his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Gigi Hadid has had her share of relationships before she met Zayn Malik. The supermodel was associated with Joe Jonas and also rumoured to be dating British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton. However, not many might be aware that Gigi dated Cody Simpson. The latter, who is currently dating Miley Cyrus, has a photo of the gorgeous diva on his Instagram to celebrate her 20th birthday. Although the two stars have moved on from their relationship, the Aussie singer recently reflected on dating her.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald, Simpson revealed he is attracted to fierce women, which included Gigi. "I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals. I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships," he said.

While he reflected upon his previous relationship, Cody is happy in his relationship with Miley. The singer confessed Miley brings out his best creative version. "Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work," he said. "Miley also inspires my art. There's some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It's inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work," he added.

So marriage on the cards? Cody admits it is too early to think about marriage. "I believe in marriage but haven't thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest. I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day," he said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kaitlynn Carter reflects on feeling lost after breakup with Miley Cyrus: I had no plan in place

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :The Sydney Morning Herald

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×