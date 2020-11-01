Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid REVEAL Halloween 2020 costume; Baby ZiGi wrapped up as Hulk in a perfect family photo

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dress up to celebrate Halloween 2020 and share the family's first photo together online.

We officially have the first family photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and baby ZiGi! It has been a few weeks since Gigi and Zayn welcomed their little munchkin. Although they gave us a glimpse of the little one via the announcement that she's here, Gigi has kept the little one away from the spotlight. However, she decided to give fans a look at their happy family on the occasion of Halloween 2020. The model, the former One Direction singer and their little baby girl were seen in the same frame, dressed up for the occasion.

Zayn channelled his love for Harry Potter as he dressed up in a white shirt, green tie to denote the house of Slytherin and a black sweater over it. Meanwhile, Gigi looked like she was out of a virtual game in her blue ensemble. The model gave a closer look at her post-baby body and we must confess, our jaws touched the ground when we saw her toned up. Give us your secret, Gigi!

But the highlight has to be baby ZiGi who was comfortable in her dad's arms while he gazed at her adorably. Gigi also couldn't take her eyes off the little one while clicking the photo. The model opted to cover the baby's face with a Hulk gif while she sported a green and black crochet hat. She added a Hulk hand emoji to complete the little one's digital Halloween costume. Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, a source recently told Us Weekly that Gigi and Zayn's relationship has been better than ever since the arrival of their daughter. It is also said that since embracing motherhood, Gigi is enjoying every second with her baby. The addition to the family has also led to Gigi “turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby,” the insider said. Zayn has also been hands-on with the baby.

