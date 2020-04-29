Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news ignite multiple fan reactions; Couple showered with blessings & love

Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are all set to welcome their first child. This has invited multiple reactions on their fans part on Twitter.

Just when everyone was speculating about a possible reunion of the former One Direction members, Zayn Malik had something else to announce. That’s because the Pillowtalk singer is all set to welcome his first baby. Yes, you heard it right. Supermodel Gigi Hadid whom Zayn has been dating for quite sometime, is 20 weeks pregnant as revealed by a source close to her family. However, the power couple is yet to make an official announcement about the pregnancy reports.

However, ardent fans of Zayn and Gigi have already begun their celebrations through social media. In fact, some of them have even started speculating the baby’s name. As tweeted by a fan, “Let's hope they won't name the baby Zigi.” Another fan writes, "The world isn't ready for their perfect genes to mix together." And yes, we also hope the same! A few others have opted the funnier way to congratulate the couple and have shared memes and funny videos for the same. It seems like the Twitterati are overwhelmed by the good news on the part of the couple.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

ZAYNS PREGNANT AND IM NOT THE BABY??? pic.twitter.com/PFnkJMnqMQ — (holyfaulkner) April 28, 2020

Harry e Niall che faranno da babysitter #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/DPXd3JuSvQ — Marty (23Martina23) April 28, 2020

The world isn't ready for their perfect genes to mix together really can't even imagine the beauty of their baby #GigiHadid #ZaynMalik #zigi pic.twitter.com/czuJ5Vj8xW — el. (rainbow__31) April 28, 2020

Knowing that zayn’s mental health went through so much during 1d and now his having a kid and is happy #ZaynMalik #GigiHadid #zigi pic.twitter.com/PzMALXaSk7 — Akifa(akifabegum9) April 28, 2020

I just want to be the baby of Zayn and Gigi. #ZaynMalik #Zaynbaby pic.twitter.com/IqrZDIWMLQ — Kat (Kat_F30) April 28, 2020

As for the couple, Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and her sister Bella at their farm house in Pennsylvania. She had even shared pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram thereby sending fans into a frenzy. The pregnancy news comes as a huge surprise for the fans as the couple had reconciled just a few months back. They had reportedly parted ways back in 2018.

Congratulations to the power couple!

