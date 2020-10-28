Zayn Malik had the most heartwarming response to a fan who said his Hold Back The River cover was 'Beautiful'

Zayn Malik recently shared a beautiful cover of James Bay's 2015 track Hold Back The River on Instagram and even replied back to some comments by ZStans who were left mesmerised by his swoon-worthy vocals. Check out our favourite comment by the 27-year-old singer below.

Zayn Malik fans aka ZStans have been impatiently waiting for the singer's next album after 2015's Mind of Mine and 2018's Icarus Falls. While there has been no news about a Z3 album, we've been getting a few collaborations as well as a recently released single, Better. Moreover, blessing our ears with another unforgettable cover, Malik shared his rendition of James Bay's 2015 track Hold Back The River on Instagram today.

As expected, the fans went wild after Zayn's swoon-worthy vocals which even got a like from his baby momma Gigi Hadid. Moreover, the 27-year-old singer even replied back to a few fan comments on his Instagram post. Our favourite one had to be his reply to a lucky fan named Daisia. Daisia simply wrote, "Beautiful," with a red heart emoticon praising Malik's hauntingly gorgeous cover and in response, Zayn endearingly shared, "Who me? No, you." A happy Dasia quipped, "No you." Zayn's comment has more than 45,000 likes and it's unsurprising to see as it was indeed a heartwarming remark to the fan who will definitely be smiling ear to ear.

Check out Zayn Malik's sweet comment to a fan's compliment over his Hold Back The River cover on Instagram below:

Meanwhile, Zayn and Gigi are currently embracing parenthood since welcoming their baby girl in September. Besides devoting their complete attention to baby ZiGi, the couple has also been enjoying some date nights as documented by the 25-year-old supermodel on Instagram.

