Zayn Malik has fans in chaos as he teases new music out TOMORROW; Single titled Vibez with broadway themed MV?

Zayn Malik, whose last single release was Better in September 2020, has teased fans by promising new music which is dropping tomorrow. Read below for more details on what you can expect.

The last time we were treated with plenty of Zayn Malik music was his sophomore album Icarus Falls, which released in December 2018. Since then, Malik has been scantily releasing his music through collaborations with a recent single being the romantic tune, Better, which dropped post the arrival of his and Gigi Hadid's daughter. Since then, Malik has mostly been focusing on embracing parenthood.

Now, to get ZStans jumping with joy while also leaving them in utter chaos mode, Zayn Malik has dropped a cryptic teaser with the simple word 'TOMORROW' written at the center promising us brand new music to be obsessed with. In the video, which seems to have been taken from a broadway theatre sees the red curtain slowly rising and before we can truly see what's behind it, the video abruptly cuts. ZStans will remember from a while ago, Zayn had shared a cryptic photo of a concert venue on Instagram Stories which is similar to the broadway theatre location shown in the teaser.

While we're expecting a broadway themed music video (Zayn as Aladdin would be a dream come true for many!), a recent tweet by the UK music station Power Radio has revealed that the 27-year-old singer's 'new music' is a single titled Vibez. The hypnotic music you can hear in the teaser is promising us another addictive single to be added to our 2021 playlist this Friday, i.e. January 8.

Check out Zayn Malik teasing his new music with an exciting teaser below:

Consider our curiosity levels peaked to the highest of levels!

