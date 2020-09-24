Zayn Malik Instagram: From Baby ZiGi's first look snap to droolworthy selfies; Most Liked IG Posts of 2020

As Zayn Malik recently became a new dad, welcoming a baby girl with Gigi Hadid, we look back at the Better singer's Most-Liked Instagram Posts of 2020.

Zayn Malik has mostly been keeping a low profile in 2020 with just some collaborations here and there. Hence, for ZStans, it's his Instagram and Twitter page which they rely on to get any content from their idol. If we look into Malik's Instagram, the 27-year-old singer has put up only 12 posts this year. Nonetheless, each post has trended thanks to his handsome face.

Besides treating fans with some droolworthy selfies, Zayn has also done his bit in laying prominence on the Black Lives Matter movement while also promoting his collab with R3hab and Jungleboi, Flames. Fans are quick to hit the like button and flood the comments section of the Pillowtalk singer's posts because even though Malik scarcely posts on IG, he makes it worth the wait. There's also the constant social media breaks which make it all the more worthy when he does post something on the social media platform, in turn, making his 35.9 million followers very happy.

Check out Zayn Malik's Most-Liked Instagram Posts of 2020 below:

Let's take a look in detail at which IG posts of Zayn's in 2020 did the fans tend to like the most:

Introducing Baby ZiGi

Today, i.e. September 24, Zayn took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his and Gigi's first child, a baby girl. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," the proud dad wrote as his IG caption. As expected, the likes and comments came pouring in for the family and already, baby ZiGi's first look is the most-liked photo of 2020 on Malik's IG. Not surprising is the fact that the candid black and white snap, which shows the parents holding their child's tiny hand, is also the most-liked photo on Zayn's IG, period. By the time you read this, it may have already crossed a much bigger number.

Close up of Zayn's handsome face

ZStans are used to their idol taking social media breaks for weeks and even months on end as he's a very private person. Hence, Zayn's July 31 tweet, which was a gorgeous close-up selfie of his handsome face had fans in a state of complete unrest. Currently, the 'no caption needed' snap stands at an impressive 6.9 million likes.

Candid shots are always the best

Decked in a cosy black and white striped oversized jacket, Zayn showed off his sexy hairstyle with the artistic tattoos in tow posing near a pool. While the background was pretty, all eyes were on Mr. Malik as the IG post has 4.9 million likes. Moreover, it was the Dusk Till Dawn singer's last post before taking a social media break for almost four months.

Back tattoos FTW

Taking another social media break in August, September 11 saw Zayn share a polaroid of himself shirtless while showing off his insane back tattoos that had fans going gaga after him. This particular IG post has 4.5 million likes. Even Gigi couldn't help but comment with two "!!" for her boo.

Up North

Rounding up the Top 5, we have Zayn's first IG post of 2020 which is sitting proudly with 4.4 million likes. In the selfie, we see Malik with a funny expression donning a hoodie and black beanie as we still can't get over how handsome his face is.

Which is your favourite Zayn Malik IG post of 2020? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik REVEALS why he wants to introduce his and Gigi Hadid's daughter to Harry Potter books

Meanwhile, besides his flourishing family life, we also have new music by Zayn to look forward to, as teased by the singer himself on Twitter. Yesterday, Malik shocked his fans by sharing a sexy, shirtless video snippet of the music video accompanying his latest single which is titled Better. The upcoming track will be out sooner than expected as tomorrow, i.e. September 25 at 9:30 am, ZStans will be welcomed to the new era of Zayn Malik. The question arises as to who the lyrics will be about; Gigi maybe? Or is it possible that Better could have some secret dedication to baby ZiGi? Only time will tell!

