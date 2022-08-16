Zayn Malik leaves fans SURPRISED as he sings One Direction's Night Changes in a new video

Zayn Malik sent Directioners into a tizzy with his new Instagram post as the singer dropped a video of himself singing One Direction's 2014 track Night Changes. As Malik revisited his former band's song, fans were left mighty surprised. The singer dropped a selfie video as he was seen crooning the popular track which he sang with the band.

The Instagram video showcased Malik resting his head on the table as he began singing Night Changes, the track that came out a year before his exit from One Direction that took place in March 2015. It happens to be an iconic track given that it was one of the band's final songs that were released when they were a five-member band including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

With the new song video by Malik, fans couldn't help but speculate several things including the eternal hope of having the band's reunion. Reacting to Malik's video, one fan wrote in the comments, "BUT WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ARE YOU SERIOUS IM CRYING." Another user commented saying, "they’re getting back together i’m telling you."

Check out Zayn Malik's video HERE

One Direction has recently been in the news as The X Factor has been releasing extended cuts of auditions by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne and recently also Niall Horan. The famed band become a global sensation and released five studio albums between 2011 and 2015. Malik's exit from the band has been a topic of discussion for years. Previously, Harry Styles talked about Malik leaving the band back in the day and told Howard Stern, "The last thing that I would’ve wanted is for him to have stayed there if he didn’t want to be there."

