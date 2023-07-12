Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai for the first time; ‘Trying to be a good example’

Zayn Malik, the celebrated British singer has made a comeback to the limelight after a long hiatus. The musician, who is all set to release his new album very soon, recently appeared on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, which is hosted by Alex Cooper. In the rare interview, Zayn Malik finally opened up a bit about his personal life, to the much surprise of his fans and followers. Interestingly, the singer who prefers to keep his personal life private, opened up about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai Hadid Malik, for the first time.

Zayn Malik is trying to be a 'good example' for Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai

In the latest teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast which is now doing rounds on social media, Zayn Malik spoke about his new role as a father, and his adorable bond with his little daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know?" revealed the singer in his chat with host Alex Cooper.

"I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, My dad's doing this," he added. "I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes. And I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, It's OK. It's cool," revealed the doting dad in the latest episode of the popular podcast.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship

For the unversed, Zayn Malik was previously in a serious relationship with the celebrated American model Gigi Hadid from late 2015 to October 2021, for around 6 years. They welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020 but parted ways after a year in October 2021. Malik and Hadid's relationship came to an end after the singer allegedly harassed the model's mother Yolanda Hadid. However, they still continue co-parenting their daughter Khai, who will turn three, this September.

Zayn and Gigi's love life now

Earlier, it was reported that Zayn Malik is dating celebrated singer Selena Gomez after parting ways with Gigi Hadid. However, the latest updates suggest that the rumored couple has parted ways. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, is speculated to be in a romantic relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, the Academy Award-winning actor, for the last few months.

