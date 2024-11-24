Zayn Malik Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Former One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne Amid His Concert; See Here
Zayn Malik is making sure that people remember his One Direction bandmate and late friend Liam Payne via a emotional tribute.
Zayn Malik recently reunited with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horn at their One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne's funeral. Malik's recent concert in Leeds left many people feeling emotional, not just because of his music. The singer paid a heartfelt tribute to Payne during the show. It was a pleasant and moving surprise for many offline and online.
Malik's Stairway to the Sky Tour kicked off on November 23rd. Originally it was supposed to begin earlier, but the singer announced he was pushing the dates due to "unforeseen circumstances"; the US tour was pushed because of Strip That Down's singer's unfortunate passing. While he hasn't given a definitive reason behind postponing the Europe leg of the tour, it can be assumed that the delay of his Edignbrug concerts was because it clashed with Payne's funeral.
On Saturday in Leeds, once the concert kicked off, fans were met with a moving tribute to the late Liam Payne. At the end of the show, the giant screen on stage lit up with words, "Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro," with a heart emoji at the end.
As per fans who were present at the stadium, the message was accompanied by Zayn's song Stardust playing from the speakers, with many in the audience joining in to pay their respects.
In the past, Malik and Payne had their controversies, but later on, the 31-year-old made it clear that he will "always be on" Pillowtalk singer's side," adding, "Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."
