Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne After His Tragic Death: ‘Love You Bro’

Zayn Malik is the latest One Direction member to break silence on former bandmate Liam Payne’s tragic death at the age of 31. The Pillowtalk singer took to Instagram to share an emotional note mourning the loss of Payne alongside an heartfelt picture of the duo from their teenage years.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” Malik began.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” he added. The pop star then recalled how Liam Payne was always there for him “with a positive outlook and reassuring smile” when he missed home as a 17-year-old during their early One Direction days.

Zayn Malik shared that Payne always assured him that he was his friend and told him he was loved at the time. “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me,” he continued.

“You were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong,” Malik added. The Mind Of Mine revealed how he “always secretly respected” Payne even though they “butted heads” a few times over the latter’s aforementioned qualities.

"When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense,” Malik wrote. “I knew nothing in comparison, l was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional,” he added.

He then revealed how One Direction relied on Liam Payne to “you to know which way to steer the ship next” irrespective of whatever happened on stage.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what l'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” Malik expressed further.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated,” he stated.

“I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro,” Malik concluded.

Zayn Malik’s individual tribute comes shortly after Louis Tomlinson’s heartfelt post mourning the loss of Liam Payne and One Direction’s joint statement addressing the tragedy.

