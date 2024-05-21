Zayn Malik Returns To The Stage For First Concert Since Leaving One Direction

Zayn Malik has been a world-renowned singer for a long time. Each album he drops can top the music charts and have a worldwide following but despite this, it’s almost been a decade since he performed live in a concert. Finally, on May 17, Zayn performed his first-ever solo gig in London since leaving One Direction.

Zayn Malik headlines first solo concert since leaving One Direction

Zayn Malik has consistently topped the musical charts with his album releases even after leaving the successful boy band One Direction in 2015. But strangely enough, he has been consistently away from the stage and has been quietly releasing albums without any musical tours or stage performances.

This drought of live performances came to an end on May 17, 2024. Finally, Zayn headlined a solo gig in London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The gig turned out to be a sold-out concert in which the Pillowtalk singer performed songs from his latest album Room Under The Stairs.

The singer later took to Instagram to share a few snippets from the night, dubbing the experience unforgettable. With this landmark concert, one can expect Zayn to perform much more regularly in concerts moving forward.

Why did Zayn refrain from performing in concerts for nine years?

Zayn Malik is known for his reserved and introverted nature as much as his musical capabilities. The former One Direction member has been known to make rare public appearances and was even one of the more shy members of One Direction, despite the band’s immense popularity.

Despite his reserved nature, Zayn had tried to keep up with his concert appearances even after leaving One Direction. In 2016, he was even supposed to perform at the Summertime Ball. But it was also during this time that his anxiety issues started to become more severe, leading him to back out from live performances.

“Unfortunately, anxiety, which has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances, has got the better of me,” Malik had said in an official statement after withdrawing from the Summertime Ball in 2016.

Since then, Malik has opened up multiple times on his anxiety issues when it comes to live performances, even mentioning it in his book titled Zayn. With his newfound courage for live performance, his fans can hope to see more of him in the coming years.

