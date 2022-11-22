Zayn Malik posts sweet childhood photo; Continues to advocate Free School Meals for children living in poverty

Zayn Malik may be keeping it low-key when it comes to his career, but the 29-year-old musician still enjoys a massive fan following and deservedly so! Given the immense love he gets from ZStans, Malik doesn't take his celebrity status for granted and instead, uses social media to advocate for the social causes he wholeheartedly believes in. His latest Instagram post proves this...

Taking to his Instagram page, which boasts 47.4 million followers (and counting!), Zayn Malik shared a heartwarming photo from his school days. With a crisp haircut and a million-dollar smile, a young Zayn - who is now a doting dad to his and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid 's darling daughter Khai, 2 - is seen donning his school uniform. For the unversed, Malik attended Lower Fields Primary School in Bradford, his hometown. Along with the sweet throwback snap, the Pillowtalk singer also advocated Free School Meals for UK children living in poverty. Zayn's IG post has already crossed 2 million likes and it's not even been a day!

Zayn Malik's caption reads, "Together we can help save the future. Together we can help protect families. Together we can help by providing meals to those suffering from hunger, poverty, and food insecurities. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts will be donated to @feeding_britain No child should have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger and poverty. We want every child to grow up healthy and lead productive lives #freeschoolmeals Link in Bio."

Taking to the comments section, Zayn Malik's fandom ZStans showered praises upon their idol for his philanthropy. @hmanasou4life commented, "this is what celebrities should do with their power. Stan zayn," while @marli_ho wrote, "zayn you have a heart of gold." While @zquad commented, "Thank you for always standing up for good causes," @josephinee.e.e wrote, "Zayn deserves the world but the world doesn't deserve zayn."

Kudos, Zayn Malik!

Zayn Malik's Letter to British PM Rishi Sunak Urging Free School Meals for Poverty-Struck Children

On November 7, Zayn Malik penned a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - posted on his Instagram page - in which the former One Direction member urged the PM to provide Free School Meals to all children living in poverty, by sharing his own childhood experience: "In addition, 800,000 children in England miss out on a Free School Meal even though they are living in poverty. These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can't afford to buy lunch. They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health. I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on Free School Meals. I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity. My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

"I hope the government does what's right and makes the changes that are needed. Parents are already doing everything they can, but Government support is desperately needed. No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt. Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling. These pressures will only get worse as food and energy prices keep rising. As Prime Minister, you have the power to change this. Please act in good conscience and commit in your Budget on 17th November to giving all children living in poverty a Free School Meal. Children going hungry is not inevitable and should not come down to a political issue or ideology. Yours Sincerely, Zayn Malik," Zayn Malik concluded the letter.