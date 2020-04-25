Zayn Malik is quarantining with Gigi Hadid as couple celebrates model's 25th birthday together; Here's proof

Gigi Hadid, who turned 25 on April 23, 2020, has boyfriend Zayn Malik by her side as the two are reportedly quarantining together at a farm in Pennsylvania amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The supermodel even shared a photo on Instagram from her birthday celebrations where she is seen in a romantic embrace with the Pillowtalk singer.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for the longest time with the start of 2020 seeing a private reconciliation between the couple! From celebrating Zayn and Yolanda Hadid's birthday to a lot of throwback love to her beau, Gigi has been keeping the ZiGi magic alive and thriving on social media much to their fans' utter joy! Given the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic, Malik and Hadid are reported quarantining together at a farm in Pennsylvania.

Moreover, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23, 2020, and had her family including Yolanda and sister Bella Hadid by her side. Also present was Zayn and how do we know this? Well, the birthday girl took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her small celebration at the Pennsylvania farm. One of the pictures is of Hadid in a romantic embrace with Malik, who is dressed in an oversized red patchwork jacket and jeans. While we can't see the Pillowtalk singer's face, the smile on the supermodel's face was proof enough to reveal who she was hugging. On the other hand, Gigi was dressed in a black turtleneck top, a matching overcoat and acid wash jeans.

Check out Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's photo from the latter's 25th birthday celebrations below:

Gigi's caption reads as, "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future! I will never forget my 25th bday!"

We adore ZiGi and how!

