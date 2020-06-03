Zayn Malik REACTS to George Floyd Killing: 'Saddened' former One Direction singer says 'can not stay silent'
Zayn Malik is raising his voice against the killing of George Floyd. The unarmed African-American US citizen died in police custody after one of the officers knelt on his neck. Following the incident, the Black Lives Matter movement has taken the United States and other countries by storm. Several Hollywood celebrities stepped out to participant in protests while many others turned their social media accounts black to show their support to "The Show Must Be Paused" movement. While the former One Direction singer also posted a blank post, he has now issued a statement reacting to the recent developments.
The Pillow Talk singer took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on Floyd's death. Zayn confessed he is "deeply saddened" with the recent turn of events. He also said he can no longer stay quiet. "What is happening right now is exactly what happens when you leave a wound untreated and act obliviously in its constant presence. This uprising has escalated due to the racism, ignorance, and arrogance that burdens America and the world. I am deeply saddened by every act of discrimination and can not stay silent," he said.
Check out the post below:
Zayn's post comes after a furious Gigi Hadid reacted to the death. The pregnant model shared a long post, expressing her anger towards Floyd's death. "Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars," she said.
Read the full post here:
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid's beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS