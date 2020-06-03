Zayn Malik REACTS to George Floyd Killing: 'Saddened' former One Direction singer says 'can not stay silent'

Zayn Malik shares a statement reacting to George Floyd's death after the former One Direction singer showed his support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

Zayn Malik is raising his voice against the killing of George Floyd. The unarmed African-American US citizen died in police custody after one of the officers knelt on his neck. Following the incident, the Black Lives Matter movement has taken the United States and other countries by storm. Several Hollywood celebrities stepped out to participant in protests while many others turned their social media accounts black to show their support to "The Show Must Be Paused" movement. While the former One Direction singer also posted a blank post, he has now issued a statement reacting to the recent developments.

The Pillow Talk singer took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on Floyd's death. Zayn confessed he is "deeply saddened" with the recent turn of events. He also said he can no longer stay quiet. "What is happening right now is exactly what happens when you leave a wound untreated and act obliviously in its constant presence. This uprising has escalated due to the racism, ignorance, and arrogance that burdens America and the world. I am deeply saddened by every act of discrimination and can not stay silent," he said.

Check out the post below:

Zayn's post comes after a furious Gigi Hadid reacted to the death. The pregnant model shared a long post, expressing her anger towards Floyd's death. "Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars," she said.

Read the full post here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid's beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×