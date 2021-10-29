Zayn Malik reportedly booked with four harassment charges against Yolanda & Gigi Hadid; See details here

Zayn Malik has reportedly entered his plea after being charged with crimes against Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid, reports TMZ, via Just Jared. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the artist has been charged with four criminal offences of harassment and as per the court official, Zayn reportedly pled no contest.

According to TMZ, via Just Jared, one official document notes that he has pled guilty to one, however, the court officials have told TMZ that he pled no contest for all the charges. TMZ has further reported that Zayn was in his and Gigi's Pennsylvania home on September 29 when he got into an argument with Yolanda Hadid and allegedly called her a "f*g Dutch st". He also asked Yolanda to "stay away from [my] f*g daughter,” adding “the f*g sperm that came out of [my] f*g c*k.” After that, he allegedly shove Yolanda into a dresser "causing mental anguish and physical pain."

TMZ, via Just Jared, has also reported that Zayn denied any physical contact. Even in his Twitter post about the feud, the One Direction alum had admitted having shared "harsh words" during his "argument" with Gigi Hadid's "family member." Further, Malik reportedly screamed at Gigi "strap on some f*g balls and defend your partner against your f*g mother in my house.” He also reportedly yelled at a security guard. "Get the fk out of my f*g house copper," Zayn reportedly said, amid trying to raise a fight with the guard.

Following pleading no contest, the artist has reportedly been fined and put into conditions which are as follows:

- 90 days probation for each count, which totals to 360 days for four charges.

- Completion of an anger management class and domestic violence program.

- No contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

Just Jared also reports that the judge could possibly terminate the probation after 6 months if all the conditions are met.

