Zayn Malik reportedly ready to 'fight with every ounce' to avoid custody battle over Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's shocking split left everyone surprised. The couple parted ways after the model's mother accused the singer of striking her. Zayn pleaded no contest to multiple counts of harassment against Gigi and her mum, Yolanda on October 30 as per court documents. As reported by CNN, Malik, 28, was charged in September for four instances of harassment. The citations filed at the district court in Pennsylvania accused Zayn of saying "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" to Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid (identified in court documents as Jelena Hadid.)

The singer has agreed to 90 days probation for each count, for a total of 360 days, and also agreed to attend anger management class. In a statement released prior to the charges filed against him, Zayn had written on Twitter, "In an effort to protect that space for her [Khai] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

According to The Sun, a source close to Malik stated that the singer has been "deeply concerned" about the state of his family's future. The source also mentioned that Malik is keen to avoid a custody battle with Gigi and said, "Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body", via The Mirror.

While Gigi Hadid has not made any official statement herself via social media about the current situation, her spokesperson informed E! that she is currently focussing on what's best for Malik and her daughter Khai.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik ‘adamantly’ DENIES claims he ‘struck’ Yolanda Hadid in second statement