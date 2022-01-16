Zayn Malik returns to Instagram after month long break, debuts bushy beard look

Zayn Malik has returned to Instagram. On Friday, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter posted an obscure selfie on the social media app, his first in over a month. Malik appears off-camera in the snap, which has received over three million likes so far, wearing glasses, a black leather jacket, and a full beard. He didn't add a caption to the picture.

Check out his post here:

Following his split from Gigi Hadid, the singer appears to have undergone a radical transformation, as he flaunted his longer hair and bushy beard in the photo... just days after being spotted on a plus size dating app. Zayn's fans went crazy over the photo, taking to Twitter and the photo's comments section to compliment the Pillowtalk hitmaker. While one wrote: "THANK ZAYN MALIK FOR EXISTING," while another penned: "his beard is beautiful, his hair is beautiful, the look? Flawless. Zayn MALIK you big hottie single man!" Another said: "Look at him definition of beauty."

Malik hadn't shared a photo on his Instagram feed since December 10, according to his latest post. However, Malik has kept a low profile since his alleged feud with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares daughter Khai Hadid Malik, who was born in September 2020.

After an incident on September 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the former One Direction star was charged with four counts of harassment. As per PEOPLE, Malik is also accused of "continuous cursing" at Yolanda and telling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to "stay away from [his] f***ing daughter."