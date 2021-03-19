Zayn Malik REVEALS he likes singing melodies to daughter Khai; Praises girlfriend Gigi Hadid as a 'wicked mom'

In a recent interview, Zayn Malik gushed about how his daughter Khai has made it really easy and enjoyable for him and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid to ease into parenthood.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," Zayn Malik had penned in his September 24 Instagram post last year, announcing the arrival of his and Gigi Hadid's first child, a daughter named Khai. While Gigi has opened up about motherhood in several interviews since then while also sharing cute glimpses of Khai (albeit no face reveal!), in a rare instance, Zayn is opening up about his life as a father to baby Khai.

While speaking to iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning via E! News, Malik confessed how "amazing" fatherhood has been for him so far. While remarking on how before Khai was born, a lot of people told him that it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change, the 28-year-old singer stated that his daughter is an "amazing baby." Proudly explaining, Zayn continued, "It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

When asked to describe Gigi as a mother, Zayn was all praises for his darling girlfriend saying she's a good and "wicked mom." Malik acknowledged how the 25-year-old supermodel has really been a big help with everything and that she's doing well.

Given his life as a musician, the Pillowtalk singer was also quizzed on the lullabies he sings for baby Khai, to which Zayn confessed, "It's mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing. I just like singing to her."

Zayn Malik is definitely giving us major dad goals! Baby Khai is very lucky, indeed!

