Zayn Malik Reveals How BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Collab Came About: ‘Daughter’s Gonna Think I’m Cool’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik dropped a surprise collaboration earlier this year. EYES CLOSED became the first-ever foreign collaboration for the Korean soloist and the debut K-pop joint project for the British star. The news of their song release was met with a welcoming response, making it land at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the massively happy reaction to their work, the former One Direction member spoke about how his daughter became the catalyst for his decision to work with the FLOWER hitmaker, earning him some Dad points.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s collaboration details revealed

Zayn Malik revealed to BBC Radio 1 that it was indeed the BLACKPINK member who reached out to him for the collaboration, sharing that she wanted to work together. He added that they picked a song he had already worked on and recorded, as it was something the 30-year-old liked. After the Korean star sent in her recording, he reworked his vocals to match her vibe.

“She’s obviously killing at the minute. BLACKPINK are all over the place,” he shared, praising the singer and the K-pop girl group. Speaking about why he decided to make the decision, the star spoke about how his kid influenced plans, “My daughter’s a massive fan. So when she asked to do the feature, I was like, yeah. My daughter’s gonna think I’m cool again. So I’ll definitely do that. I’m not out of the game yet.” Having ventured out of pop music, he was glad to re-enter because of this chance, “To come back to it with people who are basically owning that genre at the minute was an honor.”

He ended his revelation with a shoutout to his counterpart on the track, “If I can say thanks to Jisoo for giving me that opportunity, I would like to say that,” he revealed during a chat.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is expected to drop her second solo album next year alongside multiple other collaborations, which the fans think she hinted at during the EYES CLOSED music video. She’s currently on the BLACKPINK Deadline World Tour with fellow members.

