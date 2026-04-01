Zayn Malik Reveals How Daughter Khai Influences and Rates His Music: ‘Gave Me Double Thumbs Up For Few Songs’

Zayn Malik is getting real about his daughter Khai’s opinion of his music and whether he plays all his songs for her. The One Direction alum appeared on SiriusXM The Pulse to talk about his latest album and how he goes about it in his personal life, especially with his very young daughter. He also revealed how her obsession with K-pop stars made it possible for him to have a collaboration for EYES CLOSED.

Zayn Malik opens up about his daughter Khai’s thoughts on some of his work

Speaking about how it is tricky for him to reveal all of his music to his 5-year-old, the songs that he does end up revealing get under a lot of criticism. He said, “I don’t want to play [my songs] to her because, obviously, there’s cuss words and stuff in there, concepts [that are] a bit adult. She loves my music, and she definitely gives me an opinion.”

Diving deep into his firstborn’s reactions to his songs, he shared some of her most memorable reactions, “She does this thing where she does like thumbs up, thumbs down, thumb sideways, and if you get a thumbs up and a thumb sideways, it means it’s pretty good.”

As for how she rated his upcoming album, KONNAKOL, the 33-year-old talked about her strict review, “She gave me a double thumbs up for a few songs, and there was like a side one for one or two, I think, that she wasn’t really into.”

The music taste of his daughter with supermodel Gigi Hadid is impeccable nonetheless, as he revealed her top artists: "She's into TWICE, she's into BLACKPINK. That was kind of a big reason why I did the feature with Jisoo, if I'm being honest. My daughter's such a big fan, and I wanted to be cool. I got some good dad points for that."

He and his ex-girlfriend are now co-parenting their child, whom they welcomed on September 19, 2020.

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